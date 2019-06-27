Exclusive: SILVERA Premier “Light In Life” Video

Danish rockers Silver have premiered their new video for “Light In Life” through BraveWords! Silvera plays melodic hard rock, inspired by classic hard/heavy rock music. The music is characterized by massive guitar riffs mixed with melodic phrases. “Light In Life” is available on all digital platforms worldwide through Mighty Music.

Silvera have had two massive radio hits in 2018 with the singles "Edge Of The Word" and "Generation Z", both air played worldwide and 500.000+ digital plays. This new single is again produced together with Jacob Hansen (Volbeat) and co-written with Christopher Stjerne (@Hero). Recently the band toured Denmark with fellow Danish rockers The Boy That Got Away and performed at Nordic Noise 2019 alongside Mike Tramp, The Night Flight Orchestra and Candlemass.