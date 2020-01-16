Exclusive: SILVERA Premiers “Alive” Single

“Alive” is the new single from Danish hard rock act Silvera, a band that have had massive airplay on rock radio stations all over the world for their three singles, including A Rotation on myROCK (Bauer Media rock station in Denmark). All three singles have 300,000 + plays on Spotify. The song is recorded, produced and mixed by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat).

Silvera plays melodic hard rock, inspired by classic hard/heavy rock music. The music is characterized by massive guitar riffs mixed with melodic phrases. Their music contains ideas that traditionally belong in heavy rock, and at the same time our main priority is captivating and catchy choruses.

Lineup

Michael Krogh – Guitar & vocals

Simon Krabbesmark – Guitar & backing vocals

Rasmus Lindegård Hovde – Bass & backing vocals

Jens Gade – Drums