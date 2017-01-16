Exclusive: SILVERTUNG Bring Together “You & Me” With New Video

Hard rock band Silvertung has started the New Year with a bang thanks to the successful release of their new single “You & Me”. Debuting at number #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List the week of release and continues to resonate with fans entering the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Chart’s Top 40. BraveWords is streaming the new video for “You & Me”. Watch now!

As the band’s only stripped down, acoustic song off their critically acclaimed debut Out of The Box (released on Pavement Entertainment), “You & Me” has continued its momentum thanks to the success of its video, which was directed by Wade Spencer. A homage to life on the road, the video takes viewers on a virtual tour with the band giving an inside look at the aspects that few get to see. Since its debut, the video has garnered over 34,000 views.

“When we came up with the concept for the video, we decided that we wanted to really show our fans what it was like to be on the road,” said Speed, Silvertung’s singer/guitarist. “Our fans are the reason why we have the opportunity to do what we love night after night. This is our way of giving them a backstage pass to our lives.”

It’s this devotion to their fans that has made Silvertung’s popularity soar over the past few years. That …and the hook-driven singles that have been released thus far. Their first single “Devil’s Advocate” also appeared on Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List the week of release and “Never Too Late” and “Face The Music” both hit the Top 40 on Billboard’s BDS Rock Radio chart. Each of their videos has garnered over 100,000 YouTube views and these numbers are steadily climbing.