Exclusive: SKOLD Releases Controversial New Video “Small World”

After releasing his newest studio album Never Is Now earlier this year, his first with powerhouse indie label Cleopatra Records, former Marilyn Manson and KMFDM member Tim Sköld continues to stir the pot with a compelling new concept video for the album’s most popular track “Small World”, premiered through BraveWords! With its pulsating rhythm and massive guitar sound, the track on its own is gripping enough, but when paired with the visual talents of Industrialism Films, the two-brother filmmaking team Vicente and Fernando Cordero behind videos by Queensrÿche, 3TEETH, and Tom Keifer, the combination is downright riveting. Shot in the California desert, the video uses images of violence and coercion to comment on the relationship between mega corporations and the population they “serve.” Giving away the details here would spoil the fun so just check out the clip below:

Be sure to catch Skold on tour right now. VIP tickets are still available here.

Tracklisting:

“Never Is Now”

“Small World”

“Pharmaceuticals”

“Roses”

“Please Remain Calm”

“Ravenous”

“In Another Life”

“This Is The End”

“Idle Hands”

“Temple Of Rage”

“Be Brave”

“American Bluff”

“This Is What You Get”

“Insatiable”

“And So”

(Photo by: Jim Louvau)