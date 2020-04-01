Exclusive: SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB Premieres “Never” Video

Canada's horror-rock infused entity So Sick Social Club returns with a new eight song LP, The Panic Chapter releasing April 1. This album is packed full of slaying riffs, bodyslamming beats and haunting melodies.

Their last album Dead Friends Don't Tell was an extremely well received cult classic in the underground scene featuring such legends as Onyx, Necro, Madchild, Slaves On Dope and Sid Wilson of Slipknot.

For almost 10 years Voodoo Drew (guitars, vocals and production) and Chris So Sick (vocals) have been building a solid following deemed sickos around the world with their brand band an original Jagermeister music band SSSC has supported such acts as System Of A Down, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Insane Clown Posse, Everlast and The WU Tang Clan plus many more.

The band’s first single off "The Panic Chapter" is titled "Never" and features a retro inspired music video in the vein of ‘80s rock horror. Directed by The Latefox Collective. Mixed by and Finishing Producer: Dajaun Martineau. Mastered by Steve Benford. BraveWords is premiering the new video; dive into the never:



