Exclusive: SOREN ANDERSEN Premieres “Bird Feeder” Featuring GLENN HUGHES, CHAD SMITH

Danish guitarist Soren Andersen has premiered his new single, “Bird Feeder”, through BraveWords! The single features Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums and Glenn Hughes on bass.

Andersen says about “Bird Feeder”: “Chad came around my studio during the recordings of Glenn’s album Resonate in 2016. Chili Peppers were headlining Roskilde Festival that week and Chad decided to spend his day off laying down some drums on a few tracks for his good friend Glenn Hughes. After that session Chad and I became friends and about a year later, Chad was back in Denmark on tour with Chili Peppers texting me: Let me know if you need drums on any tracks […] So he came down and jammed for a few hours and one of those jams turned out to become ‘Bird Feeder’. I told Glenn about the track and as the beautiful human being he is, he offered to play bass on the track to complete the circle.”

About the official music video for “Bird Feeder”, Soren adds: “I love birds! I have a small bird feeder right outside my kitchen window and I love to look at them eating. So I named the song ‘Bird Feeder’ because of that, and we shot the video in a tropical nature park full of birds for the same reason.”

You might know Soren Andersen for his 10 year long relationship as the guitarist for Glenn Hughes (ex-Deep Purple), but the 45 year old Dane is much more.

Producer, co-owner of famed Medley Studios in Copenhagen, ambassador for world class equipment like TC Electronic, Yamaha Guitars and Line 6 and of course playing the six strings with a bunch of other great musicians.

These include Mike Tramp (ex-White Lion), Marco Mendoza and Tommy Aldridge (ex-Whitesnake / Thin Lizzy), Joe Lynn Turner (ex-Rainbow), Pretty Maids, The Dead Daisies, The Answer, Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Eric Martin and Billy Sheehan (MR. Big), Artillery, Tygers Of Pan Tang, Phil Campbell (ex-Mötorhead), Electric Guitars, Jesper Binzer (D:A:D).

