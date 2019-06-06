Exclusive: SOREN ANDERSON Premieres “City Of Angels” Video

Danish guitarist extraordinaire, Soren Andersen, recently signed an international record deal with Mighty Music.

Soren is the guitarist of Glenn Hughes, Jesper Binzer (D-A-D) and has worked closely together with Mike Tramp for many years. Besides being a musician, Soren is also a highly acclaimed producer at his Medley Studio.

Soren is premiering the first single and video, “City Of Angels”, from his upcoming solo album through BraveWords!

"City Of Angels" was filmed in... well, Los Angeles of course. On October 4th Soren Andersen's new solo album Guilty Pleasures will see the light of day worldwide through Mighty Music on LP, CD and digital.

The album features guest appearances from, among others, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Glenn Hughes, Marco Mendoza and fellow Dane Ida Nielsen (Prince). The sunsoaked City Of Angels" is a fitting first single, about his beloved Los Angeles with a music video shot around Venice Beach and Hollywood.