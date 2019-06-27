Exclusive: STARGAZER Premiere “The Sky Is The Limit” Video

Norwegian heavy rockers have premiered the video for the title track off their upcoming second album The Sky Is The Limit through BraveWords. The album will be released through Mighty Music later this year.

Founded by Tore André Helgemo and William Ernstsen in 2008, with its origin spinning out from the band Friend, which were founded by Tore André in 2005, the first time William and Tore André got to know each other. Since then they have developed their music through some lineup changes and finally in 2008 they even changed band name to Stargazer, marking a new beginning, but still keeping some of the good material from their first three years inside the band. Recording their debut album in Nidaros Lydstudio, Trondheim in 2009, with the help from producer Rune Nordahl and hired guns: Morty Black Skaget and Steinar Krokstad they released their debut album later that year (2009/2010) on Avenue of Allies Music Germany.