Exclusive: STARGAZER Premieres “So Now You're Leaving" Video

Stargazer has premiered their third single, “So Now You're Leaving”, through BraveWords! After years of struggle on the tiny hard rock scene of Norway playing festivals and support for bands like Jorn, Stage Dolls, D-A-D, Gary Moore, Nazareth and more, Stargazer is now ready to take on the world with their second album, The Sky Is The Limit. The album will be released October 11 through Mighty Music.

The line-up consists of founding members William Ernstsen on guitars and Tore André Helgemo on vocals. New members are drummer BP Hovik (Peer Gynt, Ronni Le Tekrø+Terje Rypdal) and last but not least, on bass Erik Svendgard. Erik has played with JORN, Mickey Moody of Whitesnake, Kee Marcello of Europe, Torstein Flakne of Stage Dolls and a lot more.

On the recordings for this album you will listen to the bassplaying of Morten “Morty Black” Skaget (TNT), and drums by Morten Skogstad (Stage Dolls). Morty Black also played on their debut album, whereas Skogstad is in with Stargazer for the first time. A fun fact is that the only time this rhythm section has played together on record before this album, is on TNT’s classic album Intuition (1989).

To mix and master their new album Stargazer has joined forces with star producer and guitarist Søren Andersen (Glenn Hughes) at Medley Studios, Copenhagen. The result is a modern production with a vintage twist.