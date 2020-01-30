Exclusive: STARGAZER Premiers “Shadow Chaser” Video

“Shadow Chaser” is the new single and official video off the new Stargazer album The Sky Is The Limit, released in October last year via Mighty Music. BraveWords is premiering the new single; check it out below!

“With ‘Shadow Chaser’ you can think about the state of mind when you are always tending to, and nursing all the bad and dark elements in your past or present, and have little faith in things getting better in the future. The slow churning heavy sound of the song underpin the darker contents, while the harmonies brings some light to the shadows,” vocalist Tore André Helgemo comments.

Stargazer’s first album received great reviews from the hard rock-based media all over Europe back in 2010. In 2019, nine years on, Stargazer was back with their second album entitled The Sky Is The Limit. After years of struggle on the tiny hard rock scene of Norway playing festivals and support for bands like Jorn, Stage Dolls, DAD, Gary Moore, Nazareth and more, Stargazer were now ready to take on the world.

With a worldwide release provided by Mighty Music at hand, Stargazer set out to be a beacon on the hard rock scene. A bright shining star emerging with energy and power, capacity and skills, and a lyrical universe that both explores and recognizes the heart of darkness in humanity, yet fighting with passion always to light up a light in the gloom of nothingness. With Stargazer, you can hear and see evidence of the will to keep on keeping on.

If you are into “in your face” classic melodic hard rock with elements of Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Whitesnake, Dio and Deep Purple; then Stargazer is a band for you.