Exclusive: SYNASTRY Premiere Civilization’s Coma EP Stream

Hailing from the metal hotbed of Montreal, Synastry are no stranger to the flourishing scene, having been a part of it in the early 2000s for close to a decade before retreating into the shadows. With newfound vigor, they have returned with a new EP Civilization’s Coma and before its official release on November 27, its full stream can be heard via its premiere on BraveWords!

Civilization's Coma by SYNASTRY

The heavily groovy modern metal will be familiar to existing fans of the band while encouraging new listeners to embrace them. This reintroduction will give metalheads a taste of what's to come while being able to stand on its own merit. Synastry shares their thoughts about the release:

“We are very excited to be able to release this EP at the tail end of 2020. It’s been a long, strange year for everyone, and we thought it was time to unleash these songs for everyone’s listening enjoyment. We have been working hard on getting the stars to align with the work we have created, and are looking to get back into everyone’s ears. The lyrical content is from an individual’s view out onto society, and the responsibility of the individual to create a better world.”

This EP is just the start for Synastry who hopes they can bring their energetic live shows back to crowds far and wide post Covid times.

Recommended for anyone who enjoys groove and melodic metal, especially those with an existing fondness for Within The Ruins, Fear Factory and Slipknot.

Preorder the EP on Bandcamp. Spotify pre-save available here.

Tracklisting:

“Civilization’s Coma”

“Dead To Me”

“Narcomancy”