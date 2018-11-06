Exclusive: TANTRIC Premiere “Letting Go” Video

BraveWords is premiering the official music video for "Letting Go," from Louisville rockers Tantric, the single from the recently released Mercury Retrograde album. The video features footage from Tantric's live shows and illustrates how the band knows how to have a good time on the road.

Mercury Retrograde is the perfect blend of heavy and melodic tunes for all to enjoy. The album is available via Pavement Entertainment and can be found at major retailers Walmart and Meijer, as well as on all digital outlets.

Tantric is a career band at the peak of its powers. While there’s diversity within and among the records, the signature Ferreira vocals and sensibilities always shine through. As he says, “I consider Tantric a boat that I float in—it’s a vessel that carries the music. So I never feel restrictions. It doesn’t have any rules. Tantric music can be super-heavy, light—or both It’s really an open book with no ending in sight.”

Catch Tantric on the Mercury Retrograde tour. Tickets and VIP packages are available on the band’s Facebook.