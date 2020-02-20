Exclusive: THE UNFOUND Premiere “Monochrome” Video

Coming on the back of their debut single “Sooner Or Later”, which was championed by various music outlets, fast-rising Montreal rock band The Unfound return to kickstart their 2020 with the brand new single “Monochrome”, produced by The Damn Truth drummer Dave Traina, who produced their previous single, and has also previously worked with We Are Monroe, Juno Award winner Jean Massicote, and Grammy Award winner Tchad Blake, among others.

“Monochrome” begins in typical The Unfound fashion - loud, chaotic, and urgent, and by the time lead singer Benjamin Morris’ piercing vocals take over, you’re already hooked, line and sinker, on the record. Sonically, it is held together by boisterous guitar and drum arrangements that demand your every attention from start to finish, while lyrically, the song addresses the stranglehold that depression can have on you, turning your world ‘monochrome’ and devoid of any colour. According to the band, “when you’re deep in it, it’s almost impossible to imagine feeling any other way, hence the line, ‘monochrome, it feels like home’, in the chorus”.

Speaking about their inspiration behind the track, The Unfound add that, “at its heart, ‘Monochrome’ is a song about depression and how it can feel totally normal when you’re deep within it. Sometimes, it takes a loved one to help you snap out of it and see that it’s not. When you do finally get out of that state, it literally feels like the colour is rushing back into life, so the final chorus ends on an optimistic note with ‘the colour’s coming back’, to show that there’s always hope for the future. The song came out of one of our first ever jam sessions and was almost written backwards. The lyrics just came out, and we had to make sense of them once they were on paper."

For the accompanying docu-realist style music video for “Monochrome”, The Unfound band member and guitarist Alberto D’Onofrio steps into the director’s seat once again for the band, after crafting their video for ‘Sooner Or Later’. The performance-led visuals for “Monochrome” also serve as an unveiling of some sort, for the band itself, having remained anonymous in their story-driven “Sooner Or Later” video. Described as “four minutes of The Unfound rocking out”, the “Monochrome” video is a high octane live visual, which perfectly showcases the band’s performance prowess, rock n roll stage presence, and the high energy and chaos that The Unfound bring to the stage.

Emerging as an exciting prospect for Canadian rock music in 2020, The Unfound are an excellent tight-knit four piece, led by Benjamin Morris on lead vocals and guitar, Alberto D’Onofrio on guitar, and brothers Matthew Grippo on bass and keyboard, and Jeremy Grippo on drums and percussion. Despite only forming in 2017, the band are already well revered and championed for their emotive, powerful, and driving rock and roll sound, which is reminiscent of legends such as Foo Fighters, The Killers, and Muse., and has been winning over rock music fans across Canada, one explosive and hard hitting live performance at a time.

The Unbound live:

February

21 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

June

2 – Canada – Ribfest 2020

12 – Montreal, QC – Montreal Grand Prix Festival