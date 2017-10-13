Exclusive: THE UNGUIDED Debut Official Music Video For “The Heartbleed Bug”

BraveWords is premiering The Unguided’s new music video for “The Heartbleed Bug”, a track from their upcoming album, And The Battle Royale, out worldwide on November 10th via Napalm Records.

Says The Unguided: "After the overwhelming good reactions we got from “Legendary”, which is a song perhaps leaning more towards the more classic The Unguided sound, we are super excited to see what the fans think about the main single, “The Heartbleed Bug”! This tune is truly a roller coaster ride, and indeed shows new sides of the band and the joint songwriting versatility of the current lineup. For the video we wanted to invite the fans into our world, so we brought a filmmaker to most of our shows the past months to capture both events off and on stage with a mission to compile it into this music video after the summer was over. This is the result! This is purely us, we welcome you to the family and keep in mind everyone have that one weakness, your closely guarded exploit, your heartbleed bug…”

"And The Battle Royale" is not just a catch phrase - it's a challenge! Those Swedes incubate a heavyweight of melodic death metal which would freak out all metalcore forerunners in their greatest era. With a sense for overwhelming hooklines and sweet sentiments, their creamy guitars celebrate themselves. In terms of self-fulfilling songwriting both vocalists, Richard Sjunnesson and new addition Jonathan Thorpenberg, are building up a perfect symbiosis of brutal shouts and huge melodies! Stompy industrial is gilded in heavy-handed synthesizers as a battle trophy. A must-have for all those who value pure harshness with a good portion of sex appeal.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Death's Sting”

“The Heartbleed Bug”

“Legendary”

“Dark Metamorphosis”

“A Link To The Past”

“Anchor Stone (Of The World)”

“Manipulate Fear”

“Force Of Nature”

“King's Fall”

“Nighttaker” (Bonus Track)

“Daybreaker” (Bonus Track)

“Legendary” lyric video:

The Unguided have decided to deliver a full live DVD with the limited digipak version on top of this new release. The DVD captures Roland Johansson's farewell show in Falkenberg (Sweden) with a unique 6-man strong setting of the band.

And The Battle Royale will be available as digital album download, as well as 6-page digipak including the already mentioned bonus DVD.

The track listing of the DVD reads as follows:

“Becoming Death” (Intro)

“Enraged”

“King Of Clubs”

“Blodbad”

“Heartseeker”

“Green Eyed Demon” (Feat. Christoffer Andersson)

“Unguided Entity”

“Betrayer Of The Code” (Feat. John Bengtsson)

“Operation: E.A.E.”

“Eye Of The Thylacine”

“Inherit The Earth”

“The Worst Day” (Revisited)

“Nighttaker”

“Phoenix Down”

“Hate (And Other Triumphs)”

“King Of Clubs”: