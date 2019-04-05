Exclusive: TONIGHT WE STAND Premiere “New World Disorder” Video

BraveWords is premiering the new video for “New World Disorder” from Venice, Italy’s Tonight We Stand!

Alessandro Murello (drums and clean vocals) comments: “‘New World Disorder’ is the first single and video to be taken from our upcoming debut album called by the same name New World Disorder (mixed by Lucas D'angelo from Betraying The Martyrs and mastered by Ermin Hamidovic). A meaningful and deep video plus a powerful and catchy song with sing-a-long melodies, right in our style, even being just a taste of our full capabilities.”

On October 2018, the band entered the studio to record their debut album called New World Disorder mixed by Lucas D’angelo (Guitarist of Betraying The Martyrs) at D’angelo Sounds studios in France and mastered by Ermin Hamidovic at Systematic Productions Studios in Australia.

Tonight We Stand is ready to make their own way into the so-called modern metal scene with its unique sound, never meant to be the "clone" of somebody else.

Tonight We Stand already started to play in international venues around Europe (such as Tapper Klub in Estonia, Nabaklab in Latvia, Re:Public club in Belarus, Bingo Club in Ukraine etc..) and shared the stage with international acts (such as “Our Last Night”, “I Set My Friends On Fire”, Extrema etc..).

And this is just the beginning; the band can already count on a thick and loyal army of fans. The band's focus of "straight to the point music" is really the selling point, not messing around with pointless stuff, just being great metal music to sing along to and bang your head to.