Exclusive: TRAGUL Featuring FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, BLIND GUARDIAN, RHAPSODY Members Premier “The Tree Of Life” Video

Formed in 2016 by keyboardist Adrian Benegas (Pergana), symphonic power metal act Tragul features a powerhouse of guest musicians that includes vocalist Zuberoa Aznarez (Diabulus In Musica), guitarist Steve Conley(Flotsam and Jetsam), bassist Oliver Holzwarth (ex-Blind Guardian, ex-Rhapsody Of Fire, ex-Tarja) and drummer Alex Holzwarth (ex-Rhapsody Of Fire). Having unleashed three singles "Bennu", "The Message" and "Into The Heart Of The Sun" earlier this year, the band has revealed their latest video for their fourth single "The Tree Of Life" being premiered on BraveWords.

Band founder Adrian Benegas comments:

"Our latest single 'The Tree Of Life' is about hope, we wanted to give the fans a song they can relate to when they have had hard times. From its flowing melodies, powerful choruses, and a nice blend of the instrumental parts. We like to introduce a pleasant listening experience: nice sounds and beautifully executed vocals."

“The Tree Of Life” is available for download and streaming on CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.