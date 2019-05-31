Exclusive: TRANSPORT LEAGUE Premiere “1200 Goddamned” Video

"1200 Goddamned" is the second single form Swedish high octane rock band Transport League taken from the upcoming album A Million Volt Scream - out autumn 2019 on Mighty Music. Check out the BraveWords premiered video below:

"The lyrics handles the everyday pulse of life. A fast lane living, the bad decisions, a struggle for understanding, a forever moving motor. You need to brace yourself to survive and just bite the bullet", says frontman Tony Julien Jelencovich.

Talking of inspiration, A Million Volt Scream is a return to our own roots and mixes them with influences that had already surfaced on our two previous releases "Boogie From Hell" and "Twist And Shout At The Devil".

A Million Volt Scream was produced at Oral Majority Recordings and at the Top Floor studios under the direction of Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Entombed AD, Raised Fist, Sonic Syndicate, Mustasch, Hardcore Superstar), who also mixed the album.

Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Pontus Fagerstedt)