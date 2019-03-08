Exclusive: TRANSPORT LEAGUE Premiere “Monster Human” Video

Swedish metal legends, Transport League, recently signed a record deal with Mighty Music and are now ready to release their next album - A Million Volt Scream on August 30th. Check out the first single and video, premiered by BraveWords, "Monster Human", below:

Drummer Mattias Starander states: "We are happy to announce that we have signed a record deal with the reputed label Mighty Music, and we are really looking forward to a good and successful co-operation. Our new album, A Million Volt Scream, will be released during the second half of 2019, but a new single & video will appear already in mid-March, stay tuned."

Guitarist and vocalist Tony Jelencovich add: "With blood, sweat & tears we managed to wrap up a new album A Million Volt Scream with our longtime friend and producer Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Grand Magus, Entombed AD, Raised Fist, etc.). The album rocks and grooves at times in a typical Transport League manner, but we certainly forged ourselves into an even better shape than before, see ya on the road folks, horns up!"

Michael H. Andersen, Mighty Music: "Fact is, Transport League inspired Michael Poulsen to shape the Volbeat-sound. And why do I know this? Well, because Poulsen and I used to listen to albums like Super Evil and Stallion Showcase together in good friends' company back in the days. In recent years, Transport League have found their top form again with 2017 comeback album Twist And Shout At The Devil being a true masterpiece. And you know what, the upcoming album A Million Volt Scream is even better! No need to say I am excited like hell to welcome this amazing band to Mighty Music."

(Photo - Pontus Fagerstedt)