Exclusive: TSAR STANGRA Streaming Debut Album Celestial Forger In Full

Neo-pagan/folk metal is an oft misrepresented sub-genre of metal. Basically, there are two camps. In camp number one, we have the party pagans - the merry drunkards who tend to get slurry and sloshed as they dance their way around the fire, gleefully belting out chants to a backdrop of piccolo and fiddle shredding. In camp two, we have the heathens - those barbarians who hold the heathen hammer high, whilst recreating - with precision and perfection - the rhythms and harmonies crafted by their forefathers, though with a decidedly metallic punch.

Leading camp two are Bulgarian-inspired black metallers, Tsar Stangra. Like the ruling Tsars of the Kingdom Of Bulgaria, the members of Tsar Stangra are devout in their love for the heritage of this beautiful and culturally rich country of Southeastern Europe.

The band's debut full-length effort, entitled Celestial Forger, is a mosaic of melodic music that blends mysticism with many uncommon elements found in today's pagan/folk black metal scene.

Inspired by the expertise of such legends as Negură Bunget, Drudkh, Rotting Christ, and Nokturnal Mortum, each and every song is then localized utilizing typical Bulgarian rhythms and harmonies.

The crowning achievement of this six-song epic journey - the 14-minute "The Volunteers Of Shipka" - channels listeners into realms of extremity where only terrestrial confines are the limit. In this composition, a canon of real pipe organ and lead guitar blends with blast beats and early-Emperor inspired riffing. As the journey continues, the song evolves into epic death metal crescendos, ending with a classic Bulgarian melody arranged as a military march. Each and every song is an exposition of ancient poetries from Bulgarian literature. BraveWords is streaming the new album in full before its release on May 26th. Listen to this majestic debut from the Bulgarian heathens!

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://tsarstangra.bandcamp.com/album/-" href="http://tsarstangra.bandcamp.com/album/-">Небесният ковач by Цар Стангра</a>

Tracklisting:

“Небесният ковач” (Celestial Forger)

“Обесването на Васил Левски” (The Hanging Of Vasil Levski)

“Сънят на героя” (The Dream Of The Hero)

“На прощаване” (At Farewell)

“Да, близък е краят” (Yes, The End Is Near)

“Опълченците на Шипка” (The Volunteers Of Shipka)

“Сънят на героя” (The Dream Of The Hero) lyric video:

Album teaser:

Credits:

Antoine Baril - Balalaika, additional keyboards/orchestrations, additional bass, additional guitars

Karina Charbonnier - Female vocal

Maxime Mlynarczyk (Morgue) - Male vocal

Louis-Olivier Brassard Gélinas (Endless Horizon, Dépérir, Hak-Ed-Damm) - Male vocal

Quentin Barry-Marcheterre - Male vocal

Band members:

Stanislav Stefanovski - Vocal, bass, balalaika (The Lightbringer, ex-Phosphorus)

Dobrin Stoyanov - Lead guitar

Raphaël Raymond - Rhythm guitar

Mike Raymond - Drums

Marc-André Houle - Keyboards, back vocals, pipe organ