Exclusive: TYGERS OF PAN TANG Premiere “Damn You” Video

Tygers Of Pan Tang will release their new album, Ritual, on November 22 via Mighty Music. "Damn You" is the second single from Ritual and BraveWords is premiering the new lyric video for the single.

A few quotes from the band:

Jack Meile / vocals: "Sometimes what sounds like a straight forward, hard rocking, headbanging song is not that easy to write. Robb had been working with Gav on this song for a while but only when we started jamming it, it finally became what you hear. My favorite part is the bridge, with that '80s vibe and Robb solo on this one is a Killer!"

Robb Weir / guitars & founding member: "Classic hard rock, no messing... big guitar riff, juggernaut rhythm section and foot on the monitor, broadcast vocals. You'd be hard pushed to find a bigger anthem this year. Pass me a cigar, I feel a moment coming on..."

Gav Gray / bass: "...No Tygers album would be complete without a classic slab of old school heavy metal. That's ‘Damn You’! Timeless Riff-o-Matic guitars slayed over a stampede of rhythm and straight ahead vocal made for the headbangers out there... This track really is bulletproof."

Fans can preorder the Ritual album on vinyl, limited edition red vinyl (500 copies worldwide), CD and t-shirt bundles here.

The album was engineed & recorded by Fred Purser, mixed by Soren Andersen, and mastered by Harry Hess. Artwork by Roberto Toderico.

Tracklisting:

"World's Apart"

"Destiny"

"Rescue Me"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Spoils Of War"

"White Lines"

"Word's Cut Like Knives"

"Damn You!"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Art Of Noise"

"Sail On"

"White Lines" video:

Tygers Of Pan Tang lineup:

Iacopo Meille - Vocals

Robb Weir - Guitars

Michael McCrystal - Guitars

Gav Gray - Bass

Craig Ellis - Drums