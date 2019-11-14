Exclusive: TYGERS OF PAN TANG Premiere “Destiny” Video

Tygers Of Pan Tang will release their new album, Ritual, on November 22 via Mighty Music and BraveWords is premiering new single and video for "Destiny"! Check it out below:

Craig Ellis / drums:

"The song is about the unforeseen natural disasters that can happen almost without warning, leaving a huge impact on life. It's also about the risks we take, be it gambling, in the hope that we become wealthy and the incredible yet crazy, adventurous things people do, not always knowing what's at the end of the adventure. Many of these things are reflected in the accompanying video. When either Jack or I hit a stumbling block we share what we have - having completed the verses and bridges I passed it to Jack who completed it with the chorus. "

Jack Meille / vocals:

"I remember when I got the demo version of this song: a live take with Craig singing the verses. I read the lyrics and the line ‘this is my destiny, written in stone for me’ instinctively came to my mind. I still don't know why and I probably don't want to know it; I rather be surprised every time this magic happens!"

Ritual is their second album with Mighty Music and also the second recording by the current line-up. The album was recorded at ex-Tygers’ guitarist Fred Purser’s studio in Newcastle Upon Tyne and mixing and additional production was again conducted by Soren Andersen, most recently known for his role as Glenn Hughes’ guitarist. Mastering done by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem).

Fans can preorder the Ritual album on vinyl, limited edition red vinyl (500 copies worldwide), CD and t-shirt bundles here.

Artwork by Roberto Toderico:

Tracklisting:

"World's Apart"

"Destiny"

"Rescue Me"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Spoils Of War"

"White Lines"

"Word's Cut Like Knives"

"Damn You!"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Art Of Noise"

"Sail On"

"Damn You" lyric video:

"White Lines" video:

Tygers Of Pan Tang lineup:

Iacopo Meille - Vocals

Robb Weir - Guitars

Michael McCrystal - Guitars

Gav Gray - Bass

Craig Ellis - Drums