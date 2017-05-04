Exclusive: UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Premier “The Matriarch” Lyric Video

BraveWords is premiering Unleash The Archers’ new lyric video “The Matriarch”, from their upcoming album Apex.

The band comments on the track: “This track is chapter three in the story, and in it we are introduced to our antagonist ‘The Matriarch’ in all her malevolent glory. We call this one our ‘quick banger’ because it's fast, catchy, and fun, and hopefully it won't take long to learn the words! It is sung from an omniscient point of view, drawing the listener in with tales of The Matriarch's depravity. The best part is the bridge, because the song is so dark, and then it launches into this flowing wraithlike guitar melody that is so memorable, I sing along to it every time and I think the fans will too! Absolutely cannot wait to play this one live.”

It has now been 10 years of Unleash The Archers. These heavy metal heroes are celebrating this honour with an exhilarating feast on their upcoming album, Apex, out on June 2nd via Napalm Records.

The band states: “We are extremely excited to release another full on concept album; it's just so much fun to play out a story when you're up on stage. This one has a protagonist that we call 'The Immortal' being forced to serve the antagonist, a.k.a. 'The Matriarch' as she embarks down a very dark path to achieve immortality. We had a great time writing this record, and I think the cohesiveness of the story has really shone through in the music as well. It has a certain vibe throughout, from beginning to end, and we can't wait to hear what our fans have to say about the direction this album has taken. We don't like to write the same record over and over again and we are very happy with the progression of our sound on Apex. We think it will appeal to all of our fans old and new; it has the best parts of our past albums combined into one with just a little more spit and polish.”

Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.

Tracklisting:

“Awakening”

“Shadow Guide”

“The Matriarch”

“Cleanse The Bloodlines”

“The Coward's Way”

“False Walls”

“Ten Thousand Against One”

“Earth And Ashes”

“Call Me Immortal”

“Apex”

"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:

Lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nikko Whitworth - Bass