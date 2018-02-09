Exclusive: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Premier New Song "The Deep & The Dark"; Audio

Symphonic metal masters, Visions Of Atlantis, are premiering the title track of their new album The Deep & The Dark exclusively here on BraveWords. Coming as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, you can pre-order the album here, and listen to the song below.

Says vocalist Siegfried Samer: "The title track to our new album The Deep & The Dark encompasses everything that the album stands for: A return to the musical and lyrical roots of Visions Of Atlantis, with colorful orchestrations, the dual vocals the band is known for, and a great, catchy hook in the chorus. This is definitely a standout track on the album!"

With The Deep & The Dark, Visions Of Atlantis once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. The varied and fascinating voice of Clémentine Delauney provides for hauntingly beautiful duets with Siegfried Samer's classic power metal infusions, embodying the symphonic metal cake: From the grandiose album title track "The Deep & The Dark", folklore elements in "Ritual Night" to the up-tempo juggernaut "Return To Lemuria", Visions of Atlantis round off all their facettes in this mystical adventure. But this album wouldn't be complete without a bewitching ballad! "The Last Home" belongs to one of the memorable songs these Austrians have ever composed. A powerful and perfectly executed magnum opus, waiting to be performed live by Visions Of Atlantis at the Symphonic Metal Nights this month.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Ritual Night"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"Book Of Nature"

"The Last Home"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Dead Reckoning"

"Words Of War"

"Prayer To The Lost"

Album preview:

"Return To Lemuria" video:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 1:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 2:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 3:

(Photo - Moritz Maibaum Photography)