Exclusive: VOICES OF RUIN Premiere “Reach Toward The Sky” Single

With the May 15 release of their M-Theory Audio debut, Path To Immortality, fast approaching, the Southern California-based melodic death metal quintet, Voices Of Ruin, have unveiled a music video for their new track "Reach Toward The Sky", premiered exclusively through BraveWords.

The band comments: “We wanted to release a song that shows how dynamic Path To Immortality really is. ‘Reach Toward The Sky’ is one of its longer songs, and it has a few different tempos and melodies while holding to some heavy riffs and blasting drums. In this world, many people are forced into a religion, and in some places incarcerated or killed for lack of or different beliefs. This song explains the fact that no god can save you from this vicious world and that all will die eventually. You can reach toward the sky to your god until there is nothing left to reach for. There are plenty of surprises left on the album that will have you listening to it on repeat. It is an adventure if you play it from start to finish, and it almost feels like an epic novel. For now, enjoy this single, and get ready for May 15!”

Pre-order the album - which was produced by former Machine Head guitarist Logan Mader (Gojira, SepticFlesh) and features cover artwork by Par Olofsson (Exodus, Immortal, Revocation) - in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Other Side"

"Carved Out"

"Path To Immortality"

"Suffering Silence"

"Reach Toward The Sky"

"I Am God"

"Into The Aether"

"Whispers"

"The Undoing"

"Everlong"

"Carved Out" video:

"I Am A God" lyric video:

Voices Of Ruin is:

Dave Barrett - vocals

Tom Barrett - lead guitar

Steve Calton - rhythm guitar

Wally Myers - bass

Lonnie Van Horn - drums