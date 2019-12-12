Exclusive: VULCANO Premieres “Bride Of Satan” Video

Vulcano will release their new album, Eye In Hell, March 2020 via Mighty Music. BraveWords is premiering the new single and video for the hellish “Bride Of Satan”! Check it out below:

In a time when new bands are born at every minute and meaningless albums are spit forth and back, the simple existence of an entity with the historical depth, aura and attitude of Vulcano is nothing short of amazing. The Brazilian black/thrash metal masters are now back to studio album titled Eye In Hell, to be released worldwide by Mighty Music on the first quarter of 2020. Eye In Hell was produced by Zhema Rodero and Ivan Pelliciotti in O Beco studios, in Curitiba, Brazil, between April and August 2019 and has artwork drawn by Roberto Toderico (Paganizer, Pestilence, Sodom, Tygers Of Pan Tang).

Vulcano were one of Brazil's first heavy metal bands of note. Coming into existence some time before (and having no small influence upon) that country's most famous metal export, Sepultura, Vulcano's albums were far too inaccessible to surface above the heavy metal underground with any regularity; and yet, alongside fellow Brazilians Sarcofago, Mutilator, and others, their primal, astoundingly violent blend of black and thrash metal has attained a worldwide cult legend among some of the genre's most extreme practitioners - notably, Norway's feared black metal inner circle of the early '90s.

“Vulcano has always been a DIY band in essence, since it’s very first album”, states Zhema. “But for the first time in our almost 39-year career, we signed a record deal with a label with name and focus on metal. We’re very proud to be now in a roster with renamed artists - some of them created in the same era we did - like Tygers of Pan Tang and Artillery”, he continues. “This union gave us extra motivation and energy to keep going and I believe we still have a lot of albums and shows ahead”.

Lineup:

Zhema Rodero - guitar

Luiz Carlos Louzada - vocals

Carlos Diaz - bass

Gerson Fajardo - guitar

Bruno Conrado – drums