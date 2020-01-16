Exclusive: WAYWARD DAWN Premieres “Apathy” Video

“Apathy” is the first single from the upcoming album "Haven Of Lies" of young old school death metal band Wayward Dawn from Denmark. The album is produced, recorded and mixed by Jacob Bredahl (Hatesphere) and mastered by Brad Boatright of Audiosiege.

With the release of their critically acclaimed debut album “Soil Organic Matter” in 2018 and more than 40 gigs in Denmark and Germany, young death metal act Wayward Dawn from Skanderborg, Denmark have slowly but surely crawled their way up from the underground to spread the word of their filthy death metal. After the departure of their former vocalist Niklas Lykke (LIVLØS), the band decided to continue as a four-piece with guitarist Rasmus Johansen and bassist Kasper Szupienko Petersen doing the vocal duties.

Now Wayward Dawn will return with their sophomore album Haven Of Lies, set to be released via Mighty Music in April. Recorded and produced by Jacob Bredahl at Dead Rat Studio and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Obituary, Nails, Full of Hell) the nine track long album consist of 35 minutes of gritty, primal and utterly nasty death metal. Haven Of Lies drags you down the deepest abyss of human depravity and assaults the listener with down tuned guitars, grimy bass, cavernous drums, and rotten growls and shrieks. The lyrical theme throughout the record centers on human tendencies during times of crisis. It questions our ability to confront reality in order to cope with the harshness of the situation, thus creating a haven of lies.

Lineup:

Rasmus Johansen - Guitar/Vocals

Kasper Szupienko Petersen - Bass/Vocals

Jakob Kristensen - Guitar

Lukas Nysted – Drums

(Photo by: Rolf Meldgaard)