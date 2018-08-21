Exclusive: XUL Premiere New Track “Life Disintegrating”

British Columbia blackened death metallers Xul have teamed up with BraveWords to premiere their new song “Life Disintegrating”. The track will be featured on their upcoming album What Lies Hidden…, scheduled for a winter 2018 release. The song is inspired by the movie Koyaanisqatsi by filmmaker, Godfrey Reggio.

Vocalist Levi Meyers comments, “We are very pleased to release the first track off our upcoming album What Lies Hidden…. This is my favourite track on the album. It’s inspired by the film, Koyaanisqatsi. I seriously recommend checking out the movie, preferably on your choice of psychedelics. This album is by far our most compelling content to date. This album portrays the evolution of a band that has established its roots in Western Canada, over the past ten years, with all original members. We hope you like it as much as we do. We are very proud of this content and want all our fans to know we appreciate their patience and support over the last several years. Cheers.”

