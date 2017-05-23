EXECRATION To Release Return To The Void Album In July; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

On July 14th, Norwegian death metallers Execration will release their new album, Return To The Void, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band premieres the title track as the first single/video (streaming below) and starts the pre-order for the album on digi-CD and vinyl.

"Coming off of two double 12" vinyl albums, the first clear goal for writing Return To The Void was to deliver the same kind of dynamic and shifting song-writing in a more condensed to-the-point package", comments Execration. Stripping songs down to their essential core has been a driving force while writing, and it shows - there is not a wasted moment on the album. Ticking it at 42 minutes - a perfect fit for the vinyl format - the album takes the listener through a whirlwind of thrash, death, black, and even heavy metal, fast and slow parts, and the trademark Execration shifts in mood, tempo, and atmosphere.

"As with the previous two albums, we wanted to capture the feel of a live performance, so all the basic tracks (drums, guitars, bass) were recorded live in our rehearsal studio in Oslo over the course of a weekend. Vocals, synths, and various effects where recorded the following weeks with assistance from Andreas Tylden (One Tail, One Head / Altaar). The album was then mixed and mastered by Tom Kvålsvoll of Kvålsonic Labs."

Thematically, the album takes off into outer space, the world of dreams, and philosophic musings on time and space. The album's seven songs and two instrumental tracks are permeated with the mysteries of the universe, both in lyrical content and concept, and in the music itself. This theme is further brought to life by the magnificent art of Zbigniew M. Bielak that adorns the front cover.

Return To The Void tracklisting:

“Eternal Recurrence”

“Hammers Of Vulcan”

“Nekrocosm”

“Cephalic Transmissions”

“Blood Moon Eclipse”

“Unicursal Horrorscope”

“Through The Oculus”

“Return To The Void”

“Det Uransakelige Dyp”

“Return To The Void” video:

Execration lineup:

Cato Syversrud - Drums

Christian Johansen - Guitar / Vocals

Jørgen Maristuen - Guitar / Vocals

Jonas Helgemo - Bass

(Photo - Carsten Aniksdal)