EXES FOR EYES Return With “Hold On” Single; Of Strength And Sorrow Album Out In August

Canada’s Exes For Eyes, the musical vision of Dave Sheldon (ex-Man With Target, Annihilator) and the lyrical conception of vocalist and frontman Big James (Stab.Twist.Pull, Endast, Authors) have left their hiatus to bring you a new album Of Strength and Sorrow to follow their 2014 album Tongues Like Figure Eights. Having maintained a general theme of blindness, both figuratively and literally, the new album departs from those themes.

“Hold On” is the first single off this album and is an excellent introduction to the release that can simply be defined as "heavy as fuck".

Having taken the last four years since their previous album, Exes For Eyes have shown that they have matured sonically, completing an album that is darker without abandoning the soundscapes their fans have grown to love with their massive groove. Taking inspiration from composers such as John Williams, Danny Elfman, John Carpenter and Hans Zimmer they are new instrumental layers that add a definitive depth to the album. Exes For Eyes comments on the writing process behind the massive 65-minute album:

“The writing process took so much out of us this album, so the idea of not releasing a song because 'it doesn’t sound like the other ones' didn’t even cross our minds. I feel like we knew we were going to release it ourselves on our terms again, so the idea of a 65-minute album didn’t seem outrageous. You’ll have your favourites the same way we have ours, but these are the songs and we want you to hear all of them. We meant every note and every word.”

Metal fans, especially those who follow Slipknot, Soilwork and Periphery can experience utter brutality and sheer beauty in lyrics that stem from a personal place coupled with heavy riffs and ferocious drumming found in the single “Hold On”.

The album download for Of Strength and Sorrow will be available for only $1 EXCLUSIVELY as of August 13th, 2019, at ExesForEyes.com.

Tracklisting:

“Build, Work, Dream, Create”

“Memories That Last”

“The Metal”

“Nothing Ever Satisfies”

“The Fire Inside My Head” (feat. Trey Xavier of In Virtue)

“Set It All On Fire”

“The Savage Self”

“I Miss My Friends (Too Many Of Them Are Dead)”

“Hold On”

“True Self Reckoning”

“Love” (feat. Pepe Poliquin of BornBroken)

“Get The Fuck Out Of My Head”

“Methuselah”

“Hold On”: