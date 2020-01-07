EXES FOR EYES Selling Three-Album Bundles For $6.00 US; 100% Of Proceeds Going To Australian Wildfire Relief Effort

Canadian bashers Exes For Eyes have bundled all three of their albums as a $6.00 download, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the wildfire relief effort in Australia. Go to ExesForEyes.com to purchase.

The albums:

The Amsler Grid - 2011

Tongues Like Figure Eights - 2014

Of Strength And Sorrow - 2019

Guitarits Dave Sheldon explains the charity effort in the video below.