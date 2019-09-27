EXHORDER Discuss NOLA Metal Scene In New Mourn The Southern Skies Album Trailer; Video

New Orleans-based thrash metal legends, Exhorder, released their first album in 27 years, Mourn The Southern Skies, on September 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album in various formats, here.

In this new video trailer, the band talk about the NOLA metal scene:

Exhorder’s enduring legacy began in the mid-80’s when they defined the sound of Louisiana thrash and groove metal. Their initial formation was short lived, lasting nearly a decade with two critically acclaimed, classic albums, but their impact on the metal genre can be felt through a generation of bands that followed. Exhorder dissolved in the mid-90’s but briefling reunited in 2011. Now, the band has returned to reclaim their throne of NOLA metal with their awaited new album and an all-star line-up that includes Kyle Thomas (founding vocalist; Trouble, Heavy As Texas), Vinnie La Bella (founding guitarist), Marzi Montazeri (guitarist; ex-Superjoint Ritual, ex-Phil Anselmo & The Illegals, Heavy As Texas), Jason VieBrooks (bassist since 2011; Heathen, Grip Inc.) and Sasha Horn (drummer; Forbidden).

Tracklisting:

"My Time"

"Asunder"

"Hallowed Sound"

"Beware The Wolf"

"Yesterday’s Bones"

"All She Wrote"

"Rumination"

"The Arms Of Man"

"Ripping Flesh"

"Mourn The Southern Skies"

“Hallowed Sound” lyric video:

"My Time" video:

Exhorder are currently on tour in North America with Kataklysm.

Remaining dates:

September

27 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

28 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona