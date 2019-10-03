EXHORDER Infiltrates Worldwide Charts With Mourn The Southern Skies

Thrash metal band Exhorder have returned with their first new album in nearly three decades, Mourn The Southern Skies, and fans around the world have responded! The band’s third album has infiltrated charts, earning them Top 100 entries in the U.S.A., UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Led by singles “Hallowed Sound” and “My Time”, Mourn The Southern Skies picks up where the band left off 27 years ago, and grabs hold of listeners with its crushing riffs and pummeling rhythm. It’s a testament to the band’s relevance in today’s metal scene, and the legacy of influential thrash and groove sound they helped create.

Exhorder’s enduring legacy began in the mid-'80s when they defined the sound of Louisiana thrash and groove metal. Their initial formation was short lived, lasting nearly a decade with two critically acclaimed, classic albums, but their impact on the metal genre can be felt through a generation of bands that followed. Exhorder dissolved in the mid-'90s, but briefly reunited in 2011.

Now, the band has returned to reclaim their throne of NOLA metal with their new album and an all-star line-up that includes Kyle Thomas (founding vocalist; Trouble, Heavy As Texas), Vinnie La Bella (founding guitarist), Marzi Montazeri (guitarist; ex-Superjoint Ritual, ex-Phil Anselmo & The Illegals, Heavy As Texas), Jason VieBrooks (bassist since 2011; Heathen, Grip Inc.) and Sasha Horn (drummer; Forbidden).

Tracklisting:

"My Time"

"Asunder"

"Hallowed Sound"

"Beware The Wolf"

"Yesterday’s Bones"

"All She Wrote"

"Rumination"

"The Arms Of Man"

"Ripping Flesh"

"Mourn The Southern Skies"

“Hallowed Sound” lyric video:

"My Time" video:

Catch Exhorder live in concert on October 19th at The Howlin' Wolf in New Orleans, LA.