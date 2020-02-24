EXHORDER Part Ways With Founding Guitarist VINNIE LaBELLA

Just days away from kicking off their US tour with Overkill, thrash metal legends Exhorder debuted a brand-new single, “The Man That Never Was”. This was followed shortly after with a statement from the band that they have parted ways with founding guitarist Vinnie LaBella:

"Exhorder and guitarist Vinnie LaBella have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish the best for Vinnie moving forward. Exhorder will continue business as usual, and we are excited to perform our touring and recording obligations for 2020 and beyond. The band can’t wait to see everyone on the Wings Over The USA tour featuring Overkill/Exhorder/Hydraform in the upcoming weeks!"

For his part, LaBella posted a link to the new single along with statement in the form of a quote from Arthur Schopenhauer:

"All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.

Stage three begins today my friends. This will be my last release under the name Exhorder. More to come."

“The Man That Never Was” was recorded during the sessions for their recently released record, Mourn The Southern Skies, Exhorder's first in nearly three decades. Fans can stream the track now and pick up a limited edition 7” vinyl, featuring the b-side, live version of “Legions Of Death” recorded live from Saint Vitus in New York, on the upcoming tour.

Stream "The Man That Never Was" here, or listen below.

With a crushing, mid-tempo attack and a spitting vocal assault, “The Man That Never Was” gives a nod to Exhorder's punk and hardcore roots. Once again, the band carries forth their mission as more of an experience than just another metal band. Hoax, conspiracy, hypocrisy, and treason fuel the lyrics into the classic rage that Exhorder set out with in the mid eighties. Even kings and queens have to live in fear…

Upcoming tour dates listed below.

Dates:

February

26 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues

27 - San Francisco CA - Slims

28 - Las Vegas NV - House of Blues

29 - San Diego CA - House of Blues

March

1 - Phoenix AZ - Crecent Ballroom

2 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater

4 - San Antonio TX - Aztec

5 - Corpus Christi TX - House of Rock

6 - Houston TX - Warehouse

7 - Dallas TX - Gas Monkey

8 - New Orleans LA - House of Blues

9 - Tampa FL - The Ritz

10 - Orlando FL - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta GA - Buckhead

12 - Charlotte NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

13 - Silver Springs MD - The Fillmore

14 - Montclair NJ - Wellmont Theater *

* with M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer

European dates:

August

5-8 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

7 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

8 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Metalmania Open Air