EXHUMED Announce Spring World Tour Dates
February 25, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, have announced world tour dates throughout May. The route sees the band making stops in Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand. All Australian and New Zealand dates are co-headlining with King Parrot. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Exhumed comments on the tour: “We're well fucken psyched to be headed to the Land of the Rising Sun and the Land Down Under - it's been waaaaaaaay too long since we've disgraced these lovely places with our foul stench. It'll also be our first time visiting New Zealand, so I hope they're saving their strength (and their beer) for the day our sonic bowel movement hits their proverbial fans. It's an exciting prospect to bring Horror to these distant shores, so don't fucken pose, get out to these gigs and decompose!”
Tour Dates:
May
16 - Osaka, Japan - Hellfest Warm-Up @ AM Hall
17 - Tokyo, Japan - Hellfest Warm-Up @ Tsutaya O East
19 - Seoul, Korea - TBA
May (with King Parrot)
21 - Newcastle, Australia - Newcastle Hotel
22 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
23 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar
24 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
26 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla
27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Neck of the Woods
29 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
30 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier Bar
31 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion’s Art Factory
Lineup:
Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals
Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals
Mike Hamilton - Drums
Sebastian Phillips - Guitar
(Photo - Orion Landau)