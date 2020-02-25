EXHUMED Announce Spring World Tour Dates

Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, have announced world tour dates throughout May. The route sees the band making stops in Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand. All Australian and New Zealand dates are co-headlining with King Parrot. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Exhumed comments on the tour: “We're well fucken psyched to be headed to the Land of the Rising Sun and the Land Down Under - it's been waaaaaaaay too long since we've disgraced these lovely places with our foul stench. It'll also be our first time visiting New Zealand, so I hope they're saving their strength (and their beer) for the day our sonic bowel movement hits their proverbial fans. It's an exciting prospect to bring Horror to these distant shores, so don't fucken pose, get out to these gigs and decompose!”

Tour Dates:

May

16 - Osaka, Japan - Hellfest Warm-Up @ AM Hall

17 - Tokyo, Japan - Hellfest Warm-Up @ Tsutaya O East

19 - Seoul, Korea - TBA

May (with King Parrot)

21 - Newcastle, Australia - Newcastle Hotel

22 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

23 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

24 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

26 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla

27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Neck of the Woods

29 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

30 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier Bar

31 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion’s Art Factory

Lineup:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar

(Photo - Orion Landau)