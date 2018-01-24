EXHUMED Announce US West Coast Tour With INCANTATION; 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Nears

The gore metal merchants in Exhumed will terrorize the West Coast next month alongside death metal veterans/labelmates Incantation. The tour commences February 22nd in Fresno, California and tramples its way through seven cities ending on March 3rd in Oakland, California. Direct support will be provided by Phobia.

The journey follows the band's appearance at the 2018 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal alongside Cannibal Corpse, Enslaved, Goatwhore, and many others and comes in advance of their previously announced Grind Over Europe II Tour with Rotten Sound and Implore.

Exhumed will be touring in support of their Death Revenge full-length, recently released via Relapse Records. Issues frontman Matt Harvey, "Our tireless efforts to worm our way into your ear-holes continues! We didn't get to hit all the cities we wanted to since the release of Death Revenge, so we asked our buds in Incantation and Phobia to come out and rage with us on the West Coast. This tour will be short, fast, and extremely fucking loud, so don't miss it. This is a call to all death metal maniacs, grind freaks, and nutty friends - don't fucking pose - DECOMPOSE!"

Tour dates:

February

1-5 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February (with Incantation, Phobia)

22 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

23 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ

25 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

28 - Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA

March (with Incantation, Phobia)

1- Bossanova - Portland, OR

3 - Metro - Oakland, CA

Grind Over Europe II Tour (with Rotten Sound, Implore)

April

12 - Gibus Live - Paris, France

13 - Turock - Essen, Germany

14 - Headbangers Bash - Amersfoort, Netherlands

15 - Rosenkeller - Jena, Germany

16 - Alte Zuckerfabrik - Rostock, Germany

17 - Klub U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

18 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

19 - Schwarzer Adler - Tannhei, Germany

20 - Rocking Chair - Vevey, Switzerland

21 - Haus Der Kulturen - Gottingen, Germany

22 - The Escape - Vienna, Austria

23 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

24 - Durer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Barrak - Ostrava, Czech Republic

26 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

27 - Pitfest - Erica, Netherlands

28 - Ms Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

29 - Het Bos - Antwerp, Belgium