EXHUMED & GRUESOME Twisted Horror Split Album Streaming

Gore metal maniacs Exhumed (pictured above), and death metal defenders of the old, Gruesome, return for more kills and thrills with their new split, Twisted Horror, which was released on June 5. A full album stream is available below.

Exhumed/Gruesome mastermind Matt Harvey comments: "As everyone knows, it's a weird, surreal time for us all. So many plans have been disrupted at this point, it's academic to even get into, but one thing that we didn't want to postpone was this new Exhumed / Gruesome split record. With so many of us stuck at home, we're all depending on Death Metal to keep us sane more than ever, so we figured why wait? We've also been working on a US tour featuring both Exhumed and Gruesome (and some awesome special guests), and as soon as it's realistic to announce something, we will. In the meantime, here's new music to warp your impressionable minds, so tune in, turn on, and rot your brain!"

Featuring five brand new tracks from the blood-soaked masters of gore, Twisted Horror goes for the jugular and never lets go. From Exhumed's repulsive, high-speed brutality, to Gruesome's Schuldiner-Spawned, bloody-gore-screaming old-school death metal, every second of Twisted Horror is chock full of relentless riffs, pulse-pounding drums, and screams from the deepest recesses of hell! With the Twisted Horror split, Exhumed and Gruesome prove that only death is real!

Twisted Horror tracklisting:

Exhumed - "Rot Your Brain"

Exhumed - "Buried To Die"

Exhumed - "Dead, Deader, Deadest"

Gruesome - "A Mind Decayed"

Gruesome - "Led Into The Dark"

Gruesome - "A Mind Decayed":

(Photo - Orion Landau)