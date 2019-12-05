EXHUMED Live At Brooklyn Bazaar; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Exhumed performed at Brooklyn Bazaar in Brooklyn, NY on November 12. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the songs "Slaughter Maniac", "Coins Upon The Eyes", and "Limb From Limb" can be seen below.

Exhumed's new album, Horror, is out now on CD/deluxe LP/LP/digital. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming services are available here.

Horror was recorded at Exhumed’s home-built studio Darker Corners, a first in the band’s career. Horror was produced by Exhumed and Alejandro Corredor (Brujeria, Nausea) and was mixed and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust).

Horror tracklisting:

"Unsound"

"Ravenous Cadavers"

"Scream Out In Fright"

"The Red Death"

"Utter Mutilation Of Your Corpse"

"Slaughter Maniac"

"Ripping Death"

"Clawing"

"Naked, Screaming, And Covered In Blood"

"Playing With Fear"

"Dead Meat"

"Rabid"

"In The Mouth Of Hell"

"Shattered Saity"

"Re-Animated"

"Crypt Of Terror" (Bonus Track)

"Re-Entry And Destruction" (Bonus Track)

"The Day Man Lost" (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

"Naked, Screaming, And Covered In Blood" video:

Exhumed lineup:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar