EXHUMED Perform “Open The Abscess” Live At California Deathfest 2016; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

California-based extreme metal vets, Exhumed, performed “Open The Abscess” during their set at California Deathfest 2016. Pro-shot video, filmed by Frank Huang, can be seen below. “Open The Abscess” is featured on the band’s 1998 album, Gore Metal.

Exhumed have entered the studio to record their sixth studio album and follow-up to 2013’s Necrocracy. The album will be entitled Death Revenge and will see a late 2017 release via Relapse Records.

Founding member and guitarist/vocalist Matt Harvey commented on the new album: “We entered the studio April 1st with our buddy Jarrett Pritchard (Gruesome, Goatwhore) to start the process and no, this is not an elaborate April Fool's joke... All Guts, No Glory was more of a straight-up speeding attack, Necrocracy had a bit more focus on groove and incorporating some mid-paced stuff in there, and this one is gonna be a lot darker. It's a concept album, which is a first for us, so expect some new twists on our tried-and-true formula: one part late 80s death metal, half a cup of German / Canadian / Bay Area thrash, a dash of grindcore, crossover, and crust and the occasional, well-concealed, Hall and Oates rip-off.”

Additionally, Exhumed has announced new European tour dates for June. The band will also perform three exclusive sets this summer at Modified Ghost Festival II in Vancouver, BC, Maryland Deathfest and Hellfest in France.

The band’s entire catalog can be streamed via Bandcamp here.

Tour dates:

May

25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II

27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

June

9 - Venlo, Netherlands - Grenswerk

10 - TBA

11 - London, England - Underworld

12 - St. Petersburg, Russia - MOD

13 - Moscow, Russia - Volta

14 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

15 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin4

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017

17 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

18 - The Hauge, Netherlands - Paard