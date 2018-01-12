EXHUMED Release "Unspeakable" Live Video; Frontman MATT HARVEY Comments On Upcoming Grind Over Europe II Dates

Gore metal maniacs Exhumed announce the Grind Over Europe II headlining tour. The trek begins April 12th in Paris, France, and runs through eighteen cities, drawing to a close April 29th in Antwerp, Belgium. Direct support will be provided by Rotten Sound and Implore.

Prior to their European excursion, Exhumed the will take to the seas on the 2018 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise alongside Cannibal Corpse, Enslaved, Goatwhore and so many more. See all confirmed dates below.

Exhumed will be touring in support of their Death Revenge full-length, recently released via Relapse Records. Frontman Matt Harvey comments, "We're fuckin' psyched to head back across the pond and unleash some Death Revenge on our European friends and exceptionally stoked to be playing with killer bands like Rotten Sound (again!) and Implore! The package is awesome, the beats will be blasting, and a splattersome time will be had by all the freaks, mutants, and maniacs with the intestinal fortitude to attend these gigs! See you there!"

Additionally, Exhumed has shared a live video for "Unspeakable" from Death Revenge. The clip was filmed on November 28th, 2017 at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York by Frank Huang (Maximum Volume Silence). Watch below:





Exhumed tour dates:

February

1-5 - 70000 Tons Of Metal - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Grind Over Europe II Tour with Rotten Sound, Implore:

April

12 - Paris, France - Gibus Live

13 - Essen, Germany - Turock

14 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Headbangers Bash

15 - Jena, Germany - Rosenkeller

16 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik

17 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla

18 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

19 - Tannheim, Germany - Schwarzer Adler

20 - Vevey, Switzerland - Rocking Chair

21 - Göttingen, Germany - Haus der Kulturen

22 - Vienna, Austria - The Escape

23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

25 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

27 - Erica, Netherlands - Pitfest

28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos