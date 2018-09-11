EXHUMED Set To Begin US Tour With REVOCATION; Additional Headlining Shows Announced

Gore metal practitioners Exhumed will return to the road this week supporting their Death Revenge full-length. The band will perform two exclusive headlining shows before joining Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, and Yautja for a month of onstage bedlam. See all confirmed dates below.

Exhumed released Death Revenge last year via Relapse Records. The record sees Exhumed tread into ambitious new territory as their first concept album; a thirteen-part musical melodrama based on shocking true events. Death Revenge takes place in the late 1820s in Edinburgh, Scotland and tells the macabre tale of a series of brutal murders where the victims' cadavers were sold to anatomists, amid a grisly underground trade of grave-robbery. Recorded with producer Jarrett Pritchard (Goatwhore, Gruesome), Death Revenge takes the band's signature gore-drenched, death metal mayhem to theatrical and ghastly new depths.

Death Revenge is out now on CD, LP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here where the record can be streamed in full.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Manny's Pizza - Paso Robles, CA

15 - Indiana Brewing Company - Indianapolis, IN

September (with Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Yaujta)

17 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

18 - Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

21 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

22 - Come & Take It Live - Austin, TX

23 - Rail Club - Ft Worth, TX

24 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

25 - T's Bar - Amarillo, TX *

26 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

27 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Union - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Phoenix Theatre - Petaluma, CA

October (with Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Yaujta)

1 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

2 - Golden Bull - Oakland, CA *

3 - Domino Room - Bend, OR *

4 - The Pin - Spokane, WA *

5 - Highline - Seattle, WA

6 - Dante's - Portland, OR

7 - Shredder - Boise, ID

9 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

11 - Amsterdam Bar & Grill - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Reggies -Chicago, IL

13 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

14 - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

15 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH *

16 - Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA *

17 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY *

18 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

19 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

20 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

* Exhumed Only

(Photo - JehN.W.A.)