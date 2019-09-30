EXHUMED Streaming New Single "Playing With Fear"

21 years since their murderous debut, Exhumed continue their onslaught of gore-obsessed death metal on their new brand new album, Horror, coming October 4. Listen to the new single, "Playing With Fear", below:

Horror is due out October 4 on CD/deluxe LP/LP/digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming services are available here.

Aptly titled, Horror is an exploration of all things macabre, as the undisputed pioneers of neck-breaking riffs plow through 15 of the band’s most intense tracks to date. Nightmares meet shred, as the speed-inducing track “Ravenous Cadavers” highlight Exhumed’s penchant for blazing, face melting guitar work, while “Naked, Screaming And Covered In Blood” and “Playing With Fear” elevate Exhumed to levels of grind unheard of since Gore Metal.

Horror was recorded at Exhumed’s home-built studio Darker Corners, a first in the band’s career. Horror was produced by Exhumed and Alejandro Corredor (Brujeria, Nausea) and was mixed and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust).

The Relapse.com exclusive Horror Deluxe VCR “Slaughter Video” Rental Store Pack is strictly limited to 100 and includes the Horror LP pressed on blood red and white merge with aqua blue, blood red and oxblood splatter, a playable VHS in custom slipcase with audio and visuals of the entire album, a retro VHS inspired sticker sheet, plus an authorized Slaughter Video membership laminated card as well as an official Slaughter Video employee t shirt. All items are exclusive to this package and are housed in a meticulously designed VCR inspired boxset.

Horror tracklisting:

"Unsound"

"Ravenous Cadavers"

"Scream Out In Fright"

"The Red Death"

"Utter Mutilation Of Your Corpse"

"Slaughter Maniac"

"Ripping Death"

"Clawing"

"Naked, Screaming, And Covered In Blood"

"Playing With Fear"

"Dead Meat"

"Rabid"

"In The Mouth Of Hell"

"Shattered Saity"

"Re-Animated"

"Crypt Of Terror" (Bonus Track)

"Re-Entry And Destruction" (Bonus Track)

"The Day Man Lost" (Bonus Track)

"Naked, Screaming, And Covered In Blood" video:

"Ravenous Cadavers":

Exhumed and Sonoran death metal legion Gatecreeper (pictured below) have announced a co-headlining North American tour through the fall.

The tour begins on October 31 in Austin, TX and ends December 4 in Las Vegas, NV. Additional support by Necrot & Judiciary. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

Comments Exhumed’s Matt Harvey: “We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions! We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horror for all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs. We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!"

Tour dates:

October

31 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

November

1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

2 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

5 - Miami, FL - Chuchill’s

6 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Hell Stage

8 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s

9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

13 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

16 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry

17 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary

18 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

20 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

25 - Bozeman, MT - The Eagles Ballroom

27 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)

29 - Seattle, WA - Substation

30 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

December

1 - Arcata, CA - Rampart Skatepark

2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop

3 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon

Exhumed lineup:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar

(Exhumed photo - Orion Landau, Gatecreeper photo - Pablo Vigueras)