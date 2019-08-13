EXHUMED To Release Horror Album In October; "Ravenous Cadavers" Track Streaming

21 years since their murderous debut, Exhumed continue their onslaught of gore-obsessed death metal on their new brand new album, Horror, coming October 4. Listen to the first single, “Ravenous Cadavers”, below, or via all streaming services here.

Exhumed frontman Matt Harvey comments: “‘Ravenous Cadavers’ is a great taste of the album - and this is one of the more mid-paced tracks on the record, so... Horror is all about stripping away everything and getting down to the core elements of our sound: raw and nasty aggression. The album’s like mainlining Grinding Death Metal at a lethal dose. If you liked the more intricate, melodic stuff that we’ve done, this may not be the one for you. If you’re a fuckin’ maniac that wants to pound some beers and smash up some tombstones, this is the record you’ve been waiting for.”

Horror is due out October 4th on CD/deluxe LP/LP/digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming services are available here.

Aptly titled, Horror is an exploration of all things macabre, as the undisputed pioneers of neck-breaking riffs plow through 15 of the band’s most intense tracks to date. Nightmares meet shred, as the speed-inducing track “Ravenous Cadavers” highlight Exhumed’s penchant for blazing, face melting guitar work, while “Naked, Screaming And Covered In Blood” and “Playing With Fear” elevate Exhumed to levels of grind unheard of since Gore Metal.

Horror was recorded at Exhumed’s home-built studio Darker Corners, a first in the band’s career. Horror was produced by Exhumed and Alejandro Corredor (Brujeria, Nausea) and was mixed and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust).

The Relapse.com exclusive Horror Deluxe VCR “Slaughter Video” Rental Store Pack is strictly limited to 100 and includes the Horror LP pressed on blood red and white merge with aqua blue, blood red and oxblood splatter, a playable VHS in custom slipcase with audio and visuals of the entire album, a retro VHS inspired sticker sheet, plus an authorized Slaughter Video membership laminated card as well as an official Slaughter Video employee t shirt. All items are exclusive to this package and are housed in a meticulously designed VCR inspired boxset.

Horror tracklisting:

"Unsound"

"Ravenous Cadavers"

"Scream Out In Fright"

"The Red Death"

"Utter Mutilation Of Your Corpse"

"Slaughter Maniac"

"Ripping Death"

"Clawing"

"Naked, Screaming, And Covered In Blood"

"Playing With Fear"

"Dead Meat"

"Rabid"

"In The Mouth Of Hell"

"Shattered Saity"

"Re-Animated"

"Crypt Of Terror" (Bonus Track)

"Re-Entry And Destruction" (Bonus Track)

"The Day Man Lost" (Bonus Track)

"Ravenous Cadavers":

Lineup:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar