EXHUMED’s Matt Harvey Featured On Relapse Records' Podcast #52; Death Revenge Album Out Now And Streaming

The Relapse Records Podcast returns just in time for the Halloween season with special guest Matt Harvey of Exhumed. Harvey discusses writing the band's first-ever concept album, Death Revenge,horror movies and more.

Also on the podcast are upcoming Relapse tracks from Myrkur, Iron Monkey, Primitive Man, Haemorrhage, S U R V I V E, Death, and more. Stream the podcast below:

Death Revenge is out now on CD, LP, deluxe LP with cassette, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here, and Bandcamp here. A full album stream can be found below.

Death Revenge Tracklisting:

"Death Revenge Overture”

"Defenders Of The Grave”

"Lifeless”

"Dead End”

"Night Work”

"Unspeakable”

"Gravemakers Of Edinburgh”

"The Harrowing”

"A Funeral Party”

"The Anatomy Act Of 1832”

"Incarnadined Hands”

"Death Revenge”

"Death Revenge Underture” (Bonus Track)

"A Lesson In Violence” (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

“Night Work” video:

“Lifeless” video:

Exhumed will embark on a short run of live dates in November with The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth and more, as well as a performance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5th in San Bernardino, California. See confirmed dates below with additional live abrasions to be announced in the future.



November

1 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

2 - HIFI Music Hall - Eugene, OR

3 - Vinyl at Hard Rock - Lake Tahoe, NV

4 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA #

5 - Ozzfest Meets KnotFest - San Bernardino, CA # **

6 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

# - No Suffocation

** - No Necrot, Wormwitch

Lineup:

Michael "Bud" Burke - guitar, vocals

Michael Hamilton - drums

Matthew Harvey - guitar, vocals

Ross Sewage - bass, vocals

