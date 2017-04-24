EXIST IMMORTAL Release “In Hindsight” Lyric Video; Band Announce New Guitarist

London metallers Exist Immortal have released a video for “In Hindsight”, taken from their new album, Breathe, released last year via Primordial Records. The new clip can be found below.

The band have also announced a new guitarist in Mikey G from Oxford metal 5-piece A Trust Unclean. On joining the band, Mikey says; "I'm really excited to be joining my friends in Exist Immortal as their new guitarist. I've been standing in for a couple of months now and we’ve decided to take it to the next step and make it official. It's always nice when everything just slots in easily on both a musical and personal level. The guys are brilliant to work with and we've already been throwing a few ideas around and getting excited about writing some music together.”

The band are also excited to welcome Mikey to the lineup, saying; “Bringing Mikey into the fold has been a real natural progression, both musically and practically. We are really excited to play all over the place in the next few months with this new line up, along with starting to write our next release.”

Breathe tracklisting:

“Saviour”

“In Hindsight”

“Invisible Lines”

“Misconduct”

“Follow Alone”

“Erode”

“Escape”

“Lucid”

“Breathe”

“Release”

“Chi”

“In Hindsight” lyric video:

“Erode” video:

“Follow Alone” video:

Tour dates:

April

28 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt (supporting Textures)

29 - Middelburg, Netherlands - De Spot (supporting Textures)

June

3 - London, England - Camden Rocks Festival