EXIST Release “Fault’s Peaks” Music Video

Maryland-based technical death metal outfit, Exist, will release their Prosthetic Records debut, So True, So Bound, worldwide on June 9th. A video for the album track “Fault’s Peaks” is available for streaming below.

Frontman Max Phelps says, “”Fault's Peaks”, the album closer, is probably the best overall representation of So True, So Bound and our sound as it includes all of our elements from psychedelia to heavy, dissonant riffing with a little improvisation sprinkled in. We've jokingly referred to this song as the 'bleed etude', as the right hand pattern is very reminiscent of the Meshuggah song off obZen, no shame there. This song was (and continues to be live) a real bitch to pull off technically, but it was worth it as we're very proud of the composition itself."

The self-produced album was mixed by Nolly Getgood (Periphery) and features eight forward-thinking tracks clocking in at just over 60 minutes. The album's artwork was completed by Sebastian Jerke (Ahab, Zodiac).

Formed in the late '00s by Phelps, who has cut his teeth as a touring member of Cynic and Defeated Sanity, in addition to acting as frontman for Death To All (touring tribute band to Chuck Shuldiner), the band is rounded out with bassist Alex Weber (Jeff Loomis), and guitarist Mathew Rossa. Drummer Hannes Grossman (Necrophagist, Obscura) lent his hand on the So True, So Bound recording, stating "Exist is hands down one of the most talented and musically interesting young bands out there. Deciding to record with them was a no-brainer."

Phelps added, "In absence of a drummer, Hannes Grossman stepped in as our session guy and fully delivered.”

Pre-order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Take My Picture”

“Happily Ever After (For A Week Or So…)”

“So True - Imitation’s Flattery”

“So Bound - One Of The Herd”

“Peer Prejudice”

“To Sever The Strings” (feat. Bobby Koelble)

“Shade From My Fire”

“Fault’s Peaks”

“Happily Ever After (For A Week Or So…)”:

“Take My Picture” video:

On June 3rd, Exist with kickstart a North American tour with Montreal-based progressive metal giants, Gorguts. Dates below:

June

3 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

5 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

7 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

8 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

10 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

13 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

14 - McAllen, TX - Sofies

15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music

16 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

17 - Tallahassee, FL - The Wilbury

18 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

21 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

22 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

23 - New York, NY - La Poisson Rouge

24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall