EXIST Release “Take My Picture” Music Video

Maryland-based technical death metal outfit, Exist, will release their Prosthetic Records debut, So True, So Bound, worldwide on June 9th. A video for the album’s opening track, “Take My Picture”, can be seen below.

The self-produced album was mixed by Nolly Getgood (Periphery) and features eight forward-thinking tracks clocking in at just over 60 minutes. The album's artwork, featured above, was completed by Sebastian Jerke (Ahab, Zodiac).

Guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps commented, "We were fortunate enough to work with a really great team throughout the entire process. Nolly crushed the mix, as expected, and we were fortunate enough to find an amazing visual artist, Sebastian Jerke, who wasn't afraid to jump down the rabbit hole with us, illustrating and adding some very specific concepts in his own beautiful style of painting".

Formed in the late '00s by Phelps, who has cut his teeth as a touring member of Cynic and Defeated Sanity, in addition to acting as frontman for Death To All (touring tribute band to Chuck Shuldiner), the band is rounded out with bassist Alex Weber (Jeff Loomis), and guitarist Mathew Rossa. Drummer Hannes Grossman (Necrophagist, Obscura) lent his hand on the So True, So Bound recording, stating "Exist is hands down one of the most talented and musically interesting young bands out there. Deciding to record with them was a no-brainer."

Phelps added, "In absence of a drummer, Hannes Grossman stepped in as our session guy and fully delivered.”

Tracklisting:

“Take My Picture”

“Happily Ever After (For A Week Or So…)”

“So True: Imitation’s Flattery”

“So Bound: One Of The Herd”

“Peer Prejudice”

“To Sever The Strings”

“Take My Picture” video:

One week prior to the album's release, Exist with kickstart a North American tour with Montreal-based progressive metal giants, Gorguts. Phelps will pull double duty on the run, as he will also be fronting for tourmates Defeated Sanity. No small feat for two such hard-hitting bands.