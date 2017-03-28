EXIST Sign With Prosthetic Records

Prosthetic Records has announced the signing of technical death metal band, Exist. Formed in the late ‘00s by guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps, who has cut his teeth as a touring member of Cynic and Defeated Sanity as well as is the frontman to Death To All (the touring tribute to Chuck Shuldiner), the band self-released their debut EP, In Mirrors EP, in 2010 which was shortly followed by their debut full-length, Sunlight, in 2013.

Exist began recording new material in 2016 and sent it to Prosthetic Records, who immediately got on board. Comments Phelps:

"We are thrilled to have found a home with the Prosthetic team. The label has always held such a diverse roster from instrumental-prog to the more extreme side of the spectrum and has helped push some of the most influential, forward-thinking bands in the genre. We feel this is a place where we can truly be uninhibited in creating our own honest language, regardless of how off center it may be."

Exist will release their debut Prosthetic effort this summer, just in time for the band to hit the road with Canadian progressive metal masters, Gorguts and the aforementioned Defeated Sanity, with Phelps providing vocals for them as well. When asked how it will be like pulling double duty, Phelps simply stated “Two bands, one club.”