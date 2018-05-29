EXMORTUS Announce The Summer Of Steel Tour

Exmortus will hit the road this summer headlining The Summer of Steel Tour. Featuring support from The Absence and Hatchet alongside Immortal Guardian, Black Fast and label mates Micawber on select shows; Exmortus will embark on tour dates across North America beginning June 28th in San Diego.

"We are stoked to unleash The Sound of Steel upon North America this summer! This is our first headlining tour and we're honored to have within our ranks: The Absence and Hatchet, as well as special regional guests -- Novareign, Immortal Guardian, Black Fast and Micawber. So, come and have your minds melted by the new tunes as well as old favorites! See you soon!" adds Exmortus founder, vocalist & guitarist Conan.

Dates:

June

28 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

29 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock*

30 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*

July

1 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine**

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club**

3 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live**

5 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar***

7 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero***

8 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz***

10 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

12 - Quebec City, QC - Source de le Martinere

13 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge****

17 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room****

18 Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

19 Salt Lake City, UT - Club X

20 Boise, ID - The Shredder

22 Seattle, WA - Club SUR

23 Portland, OR - Twilight Cafe & Bar

24 Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

*Exmortus only

**with Immortal Guardian

***with Black Fast

****with Micwber

Celebrating the release of The Sound of Steel, Grill 'Em All in Los Angeles unveil a special Exmortus menu item during the official Exmortus x Grill 'Em All listening party. Open to the public, join members of Exmortus alongside fans and friends on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018, 7:30pm at 19 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801.

Los Angeles based neo-classical shredders, Exmortus, have released a guitar instruction video for "Feast Of Flesh", a track from their new full length album The Sound Of Steel, out June 8th via Prosthetic Records. In Japan, the album will be overseen by Marquee Inc. Watch the new clip below:

The Sound of Steel, was produced once again by Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Fallujah, Suffocation) at Sharkbite Studio while the band also enlisted artist, Philip Lawvere (Kreator, Celtic Frost, Helloween), to create the cover art.

Exmortus founder, vocalist and guitarist, Jadren “Conan” Gonzalez comments, "This new record takes the best from both Slave… and Ride… albums and adds a killer twist especially accentuated by Chase Becker and Carlos Cruz of Warbringer. While still paying homage to our classic favorites like Priest, Yngwie, Slayer, etc. We also deliver tastefully the extremities of black/death metal and of course the neo-classical structure/harmony that we are known for. This is what we believe to be The Sound Of Steel!"

The album will be available all digital outlets, compact disc and LP, with 1,000 records being pressed initially in the follow colors:

- 250 battle axe blood splatter (Prosthetic webshop and sold by the band on tour)

- 250 blue and black marble (Prosthetic webshop and sold by the band on tour)

- 400 clear with blue and orange Splatter (available in retail stores worldwide)

- 100 white vinyl (Cargo Germany only)

Pre-order the album here.

The Sound Of Steel tracklisting:

"Make Haste"

"Feast Of Flesh"

"Into The Maw Of Hell"

"To The Ends Of The Earth"

"A Minor Instrumental"

"Strength And Honor"

"Turn The Tide"

"Tempest"

"Riders Of Doom"

"Victory Or Death!"

"Feast Of Flesh" video:

"Make Haste" lyric video:

Los Angeles will be treated to a very special record release show at The Whiskey with special guests Kataklysm on June 7th. Tickets are available now here.

Exmortus is:

Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez - Vocals/Guitar

Chase Becker - Guitar

Phillip Cody Nuñez - Bass

Carlos Cruz - Drums