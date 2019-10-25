EXMORTUS Debut "Legions Of The Undead" Visualizer
October 25, 2019, 43 minutes ago
With All Hallows' Eve and the Day Of The Dead fast approaching, L.A.-based thrash/death/shred quartet Exmortus have unveiled a visualizer for the title track for their just-released horror-themed EP, Legions Of The Undead. Check out the clip, which was designed by Wayne Joyner (Dream Theater, Devin Townsend), below.
Says guitarist Jadran "Conan” Gonzalez: "Just in time for Halloween, enjoy this video of the new EP title track, 'Legions Of The Undead,' inspired by the darker themes in Tolkien & Lovecraft lore. We are extremely excited to perform the new songs on Death Angel's North American Humanicide Tour this November and December. See you on the road, Legions!"
As Gonzalez acknowledged, the song "Legions Of The Dead” nods to the Dead Men of Dunharrow in Lord Of The Rings. It is joined on the new EP by one other new original track - the Evil Dead-inspired "Swallow Your Soul” - as well as three instrumental covers: renditions of Danny Elfman's "Beetlejuice” theme and Bernard Hermann's theme from Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic Psycho, as well as a neoclassical shred take on 19th Century Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's haunting "Night On Bald Mountain.”
Tracklisting:
"Legions Of The Undead"
"Swallow Your Soul"
"Beetlejuice"
"Psycho Theme"
"Night On Bald Mountain"
"Psycho Theme” playthrough video:
"Beetlejuice" playthrough video:
"Swallow Your Soul” video:
Tour dates:
November
15 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub
16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur
17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam
25 - London, ON - London Music Hall
26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
December
1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey