EXMORTUS Debut "Legions Of The Undead" Visualizer

With All Hallows' Eve and the Day Of The Dead fast approaching, L.A.-based thrash/death/shred quartet Exmortus have unveiled a visualizer for the title track for their just-released horror-themed EP, Legions Of The Undead. Check out the clip, which was designed by Wayne Joyner (Dream Theater, Devin Townsend), below.

Says guitarist Jadran "Conan” Gonzalez: "Just in time for Halloween, enjoy this video of the new EP title track, 'Legions Of The Undead,' inspired by the darker themes in Tolkien & Lovecraft lore. We are extremely excited to perform the new songs on Death Angel's North American Humanicide Tour this November and December. See you on the road, Legions!"

As Gonzalez acknowledged, the song "Legions Of The Dead” nods to the Dead Men of Dunharrow in Lord Of The Rings. It is joined on the new EP by one other new original track - the Evil Dead-inspired "Swallow Your Soul” - as well as three instrumental covers: renditions of Danny Elfman's "Beetlejuice” theme and Bernard Hermann's theme from Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic Psycho, as well as a neoclassical shred take on 19th Century Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's haunting "Night On Bald Mountain.”

Tracklisting:

"Legions Of The Undead"

"Swallow Your Soul"

"Beetlejuice"

"Psycho Theme"

"Night On Bald Mountain"

"Psycho Theme” playthrough video:

"Beetlejuice" playthrough video:

"Swallow Your Soul” video:

Tour dates:

November

15 - Bend, OR - Third St. Pub

16 - Seattle, WA - Club -Sur

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

19 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

20 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam

25 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

December

1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck

3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar

5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey