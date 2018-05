EXMORTUS Release "Feast Of Flesh" Music Video (NSFW)

Los Angeles based neo-classical shredders, Exmortus, have released a video for "Feast Of Flesh", a track from their new full length album The Sound Of Steel, out June 8th via Prosthetic Records. In Japan, the album will be overseen by Marquee Inc. Watch the new clip below.

The Sound of Steel, was produced once again by Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Fallujah, Suffocation) at Sharkbite Studio while the band also enlisted artist, Philip Lawvere (Kreator, Celtic Frost, Helloween), to create the cover art.

Exmortus founder, vocalist and guitarist, Jadren “Conan” Gonzalez comments, "This new record takes the best from both Slave… and Ride… albums and adds a killer twist especially accentuated by Chase Becker and Carlos Cruz of Warbringer. While still paying homage to our classic favorites like Priest, Yngwie, Slayer, etc. We also deliver tastefully the extremities of black/death metal and of course the neo-classical structure/harmony that we are known for. This is what we believe to be The Sound Of Steel!"

The album will be available all digital outlets, compact disc and LP, with 1,000 records being pressed initially in the follow colors:

- 250 battle axe blood splatter (Prosthetic webshop and sold by the band on tour)

- 250 blue and black marble (Prosthetic webshop and sold by the band on tour)

- 400 clear with blue and orange Splatter (available in retail stores worldwide)

- 100 white vinyl (Cargo Germany only)

Pre-order the album here.

The Sound Of Steel tracklisting:

"Make Haste"

"Feast Of Flesh"

"Into The Maw Of Hell"

"To The Ends Of The Earth"

"A Minor Instrumental"

"Strength And Honor"

"Turn The Tide"

"Tempest"

"Riders Of Doom"

"Victory Or Death!"

"Feast Of Flesh" video:

"Make Haste" lyric video:

Los Angeles will be treated to a very special record release show at The Whiskey with special guests Kataklysm on June 7th. Tickets are available now here.

Exmortus live:

May

19 - Lancaster, CA - Anna’s Great Horn Bar

June

7 - Hollywood, CA - The Whiskey (with Kataklysm)

Exmortus is:

Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez - Vocals/Guitar

Chase Becker - Guitar

Phillip Cody Nuñez - Bass

Carlos Cruz - Drums